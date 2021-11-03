The World’s Greatest Studio Tour and Art Sale will celebrate its 25th year in Bowling Green this weekend and will offer 12 art venues for the public to enjoy.
The free event will offer a chance for attendees to meet southcentral Kentucky’s leading artists, talk with them one-on-one and see new works of art.
There will also be opportunities to support local artists and purchase unique gifts in time for the holidays.
Stops on the tour will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
One of the locations on the tour will be Rickman Pottery at 1121 E. 14th Ave.
Owner Mitch Rickman said the tour was the brainchild of Marsha Heidbrink, who was formerly gallery director at the Capitol Arts Center.
Heidbrink died in 2011 after succumbing to cancer.
“She was the originator of this tour,” Rickman said. “She thought we needed this in Bowling Green. It’s just a wonderful way to get involved in the arts. I think it’s a tribute to her that this thing is still going on.”
Addresses and a map for the tour can be found online at www.worldsgreateststudio tour.com.
Rickman said a wide range of art will be on display such as pottery, prints, woodwork, T-shirts, paintings and portraits.
“Anyone who is interested in art – you can see these people doing demonstrations,” he said. “You can see where they work, and they will have work for sale as well. There are some wonderful artists on the tour. It is educational, and hopefully you can find something beautiful to take home.”
Rickman said a percentage of the purchases made during the tour will go back to the art community in Bowling Green.
Also, there will be a raffle this year for attendees who visit every stop on the tour.
Participants can pick up a card at any of the venues and have it punched at each location to be eligible for the raffle.
“Everyone on this tour has donated an art piece to the raffle,” Rickman said. “If your name comes out, you will win a piece of art. The pieces are on display currently in Little Fox Bakery. That will give you a good preview of what you will see on the tour.”
Cards can be turned in at any location on the tour, and names will be drawn on Monday at 4 p.m. Winners do not have to be present to win their prize.
Interested individuals can visit Little Fox Bakery at 401 Park Row to chose their top three desired items.
