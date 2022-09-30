Bowling Green is going to war again Saturday, with Phil Moore Park as the battleground.
Operation Anvil, a World War II reenactment brought to Bowling Green in 2019 by the Honoring our Heroes nonprofit organization, will have its fourth annual reenactment of August 1944 battles that took place in southern France and led to the liberation of France from Nazi Germany.
“It’s a living history event,” said Ron Cummings, a Bowling Green Realtor and executive director of Honoring our Heroes. “This should be the biggest year yet as far as participation.”
Cummings said Wednesday that nearly 150 reenactors had already signed up for the event that will consist of battles at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a ceremony honoring military veterans at 11 a.m. All will be held on the large field across Scottsville Road from the Phil Moore Park ballfields and gymnasium.
“We’re split pretty much evenly between American and German soldiers,” Cummings said, “so we should have good battles.”
The reenactment is free for spectators, who will also have the opportunity to tour the encampments of Allied and Axis reenactors before and after the battles.
Combined, the two battles brought out nearly 5,000 spectators last year to witness the reenactors and their vintage vehicles, firearms and artillery.
Last year’s reenactment included an operational Tiger tank of the kind used by the German Army during WW II.
That vehicle isn’t available this year, but Cummings said the battles should still have plenty of fireworks.
For Cummings, though, the highlight of the event isn’t the noisy battles but the ceremony held after the smoke has cleared.
This year, members of the Greenwood High School Junior ROTC group will present medals to any military veteran in attendance.
“I think it’s great when the young students present the medals to the veterans,” Cummings said. “Any veteran or current member of the military will be recognized.”
Cummings said the event, sponsored by Service One Credit Union, will include food trucks and T-shirt sales.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.