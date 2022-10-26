The World’s Greatest Studio Tour and Art Sale returns to Bowling Green next month for its 26th year.
Stops on the tour will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
The free, family friendly event, featuring painting, metalwork, jewelry, fiber, woodwork and pottery, will have 11 stops and 20-plus artists.
Sponsors are Independence Bank, Baker Aboretum and Downing Museum, The Pots Place, Artworks and Jacqui Lubbers Memorial Fund.
According to worldsgreatestudiotour.com, the idea for the tour came from Marsha Heidbrink, a former gallery director at the Capitol Arts Center and “a quiet force for expanding the visual arts in, and for, the community.”
Heidbrink died in 2011 after battling cancer.
Cindy Houston, event organizer and a fiber artist on the tour, said the event, which is always the first weekend in November, gives artists a chance to open their studios, share their work and processes and sell their art and gifts.
Other artists include Alice Gatewood Waddell, who has a studio downtown with paintings, mixed media and jewelry; Leslie Nichols, an internationally recognized artist; Mitch Rickman of Rickman Pottery; and painters Lynn and Claude Robertson.
Houston said one of the stops at the Kentucky Museum will feature a blacksmithing and metalworking demonstration by the Kentucky Forge Council.
She said the event usually draws over 100 visitors.
“Grab a friend and join the tour,” she said. “It’s going to be a lovely fall weekend and this is a wonderful way to spend it.”