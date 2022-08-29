Trying to keep pace with the demand for its specialized parts for heavy trucks, Worldwide Technologies is growing again.
Founded in a Bowling Green warehouse in 2006 and with headquarters now in Franklin, the manufacturer of precision machined parts announced last week that it is investing $1.2 million to open a plant in Glasgow that already has eight employees and is expected to grow to 16.
The company has purchased two buildings totaling 35,000 square feet on Reynolds Road in Glasgow and is investing in equipment and renovation of those buildings.
Worldwide Technologies co-founder Mike Jones said the expansion was due to some new opportunities in the heavy truck business.
"We're already producing in Glasgow with eight employees," Jones said. "We're at about 20% of what the need should develop into."
Such expansion is nothing new for the company, which last year expanded its operation in Franklin and also announced a $1.42 million investment in Greensburg that will create 25 full-time jobs.
All told, the company that started with five employees in that Bowling Green warehouse now has more than 200 workers.
"We're growing," Jones said. "We're focused pretty heavily in the heavy truck business, and that's a growing area.
"In any business, you can't stay the same. We're focused on trying to do things better than the competition."
That focus led Worldwide Technologies to move into a 27,000-square-foot building in Franklin's Wilkey North Industrial Park in 2010.
The company that Jones founded with business partner Kenny Whitworth has expanded that Franklin plant twice, with the latest growth spurt last year adding 40,000 square feet in a $5 million investment that brings the factory to 91,000 square feet.
“We’re adding automation to be more efficient,” Jones said at the time. “We’ve pretty much had continuous growth since we started the business. Finding labor is a challenge now, but we need to grow with the trucking industry. Predictions are that 2022 will be a record year for truck manufacturing.”
Maureen Carpenter, president and CEO of the Barren County Economic Authority, said such a growing company was a welcome addition to the Glasgow business mix.
“Worldwide Technologies has a proven track record of providing quality products and services to over 50 customers worldwide,” Carpenter said. “We look forward to working with this thriving business as they invest in Barren County.”
To encourage Worldwide Technologies to locate in Glasgow, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) last week approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $150,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.2 million and its targets of creating 16 full-time jobs paying an average hourly wage of $27 including benefits.