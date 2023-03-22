When Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan went on Good Morning America after the December 2021 tornadoes ravaged her town, she didn’t have time to comb her hair.
She didn’t have a spare second to go hide in a corner to “figure things out,” she told a room full of over 200 women Tuesday morning.
“You just march right into it,” she said. “There’s not time to think.”
O’Nan was one of four speakers at the sixth annual WE3 Women’s Leadership Conference held by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce at La Gala in Circus Square Park.
The other speakers were: Maude Forrester, Warren East High School student ambassador; Jenean Hampton, former Kentucky lieutenant governor and the first Black woman to hold statewide office; and Shay McAlister, WHAS 11 Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
The goal of the WE3 conference – WE to the power of three – is to empower, enlighten and engage local women. In between speakers, women exchanged business cards, pleasantries and laughter.
Several vendors set up in the corner, where women shopped to support local businesses.
Forrester talked about the qualities her mother has instilled in her to help her along her way to becoming a successful woman – honesty, willingness to try and passion.
The conference’s 2023 theme was “worthy women.” McAlister said that for her, being a worthy woman means a few things.
“It’s first, never being afraid to try something, not being embarrassed to try,” she said. “Recognizing your own worth. I think it’s finding opportunities and seizing them. And finally, promoting other worthy women, sharing your confidence and sharing that encouragement with other people.”
McAlister spoke about some of the challenges she faced on her road to success, like self-doubt about whether she was worthy of opportunities she’d been granted. One example is her Beyond Bardstown podcast, an investigative journalism project looking into unsolved crimes in Louisville and beyond.
She was initially scared to delve into the podcast world as a broadcast journalist used to relying on video. She worried if people would think she was doing a good job and how that would reflect back on her.
But despite her reservations, McAlister leaned on her courage and journalism knowledge, not letting her fear drag her down.
“It’s not embarrassing to try, it’s not embarrassing to give it your best shot,” she said. “Yeah, it might not go perfectly. That’s not embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to not even start.”
Women’s events like the WE3 conference are great opportunities for women to build one another up, McAlister said.
“We’re never climbing the ladder and leaving others behind to figure it out on their own,” she said.
O’Nan also spoke about being an example for other women. She never aspired to be mayor, coming to Mayfield with her husband to be a history teacher after turning down a Frankfort job.
O’Nan’s husband died when her daughters were 6 and 3. She sat on the city council for 16 years, wanting to set an example for them. When the previous mayor decided not to run for a third term, she thought, why not?
After winning by less than 100 votes, O’Nan was sworn in as Mayfield mayor. She said she didn’t have much of a plan, but when the pandemic and the tornadoes struck, she was the leader Mayfield needed her to be.
O’Nan said she doesn’t think much about how being a woman impacts her career – she just barges in and does her job.
“When I go into elementary schools and it’s ‘oh, that’s the mayor’ and it’s little girls, that is inspiring because they can do anything,” she said. “I don’t see a gender barrier, and I hope they look at me and don’t see one either.”
Fifteen months after the tornadoes, O’Nan recalled that first big interview, and the lack of time to brush her hair.
“I was so afraid I was going to say something stupid. But beginning that next morning with Good Morning America, I just realized there’s a story to be told,” she said. “ ... There’s gonna be times where we don’t have time to think about our hair. It becomes so unimportant when we have that job to do that falls upon us.”