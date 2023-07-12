The Bowling Green Police Department released a positive update on Officer Matt Davis' condition Wednesday as he continues to recover from last week's shooting.
“He continues to improve each day, his surgeries thus far have been successful and the doctors will continue to monitor his progress,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “He is aware of the support, prayers and fundraisers being conducted on his behalf in the community.”
Davis has been in the hospital since Thursday's shooting at America's Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
The veteran officer was shot multiple times by an unnamed subject, who was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Davis sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
A GoFundMe for Davis, set up by the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, has already surpassed $48,000 in donations – well on its way to its $50,000 goal. Donations to Davis and his family can also be made at any Independence Bank location.
A fundraiser for Davis, set up by Cotton BBQ and The Groovy Gus Donut Bus, will be held at SoKY Marketplace Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are so grateful for your support and ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for Officer Davis and his family,” the statement reads.
The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation. Bowling Green Chief of Police Michael Delaney said Friday that this is a matter of policy; KSP investigates any critical incidents that involve BGPD officers.
Little official information has been released regarding the shooting.
KSP wrote in a release Thursday that, in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it is standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts have been gathered.
The department added that timelines to complete investigations vary based on a case’s complexity.