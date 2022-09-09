Wrap project moves ahead with new managers

A new chapter in downtown development was announced Friday as a group of local investors is slated to take control of Stadium Park Plaza and build a $22 million mixed-use structure around the unfinished parts of the downtown parking garage. In a related move, iconic Bowling Green restaurant Mariah's and 6-4-3 Sports Bar in Stadium Park Plaza will close.
The groundwork for the change came at Friday's Warren County Fiscal Court meeting, where related resolutions and agreements were approved.
While the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority will maintain ownership and control of Stadium Park Plaza, SKY Property will provide management services.
"Bowling Green investors Mike Vitale, Mary Vitale and Steve Sutton of SKY Property Management will immediately begin the process of securing new long-term tenants for the space," according to a news release.
The new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces around the parking garage to complete Stadium Park Plaza's wrap around the structure.
Stuart Katzoff of previous Stadium Park Plaza manager Manhattan Capital has announced plans to keep open the Starbucks in the building; David Pinchuk, who has been the manager of other businesses in the building affiliated with Manhattan Capital, Mariah's and 6-4-3 sports bar, said those businesses will close.
The two businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but eventually reopened, only to be closed again in recent days.
"We did everything we could" to stay open, Pinchuk said.
Friday's actions have been in the works for several months.
"I think one thing that's pretty exciting about it is that it breaks ground for a new development there," said Doug Gorman, First District Magistrate and authority member, at Friday's Fiscal Court meeting. The wrap around the 855-car parking garage had always been intended to circle the entire garage, but has never come to fruition.
"We have several residential and commercial real estate projects underway throughout Kentucky and northern Tennessee, but we could not be more excited about our next phase of development in downtown Bowling Green," said Mike Vitale in the release. "We’ve been talking to key businesses and employers who are excited about the possibility of moving into Stadium Park Plaza and look forward to making tenant announcements soon. Additionally, housing availability is an important part of every city’s success, and by putting this state-of-the-art development in Bowling Green’s TIF district, the city and county will benefit financially from this project for years to come.”
Stadium Park Plaza is a large part of the downtown Tax Increment Financing District, where a portion of new state tax dollars are returned locally. The TIF district has seen more than $350 million in investments for projects like SKyPAC, Bowling Green Ballpark and Stadium Park Plaza.
“Mike, Mary, and Steve are proven leaders here in Bowling Green. I’m confident they will quickly lease our mixed-use space at Stadium Park Plaza and begin building new apartments that bring more people downtown,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon in the release. “As Bowling Green continues to grow, making sure we have sufficient housing options to meet workforce demand will be critical. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on downtown developments across the country, but we had a good team in charge who did as well as anyone could have given the circumstances."
Katzoff said Manhattan Capital, which has been operating Stadium Park Plaza since 2016, has worked closely with its business partners at SKY Property to identify future tenants for the space that aren’t as vulnerable to market disruptions as the current tenants, according to the release.
“During this transition, my No. 1 priority is to help set Stadium Park Plaza up for long-term success. Bowling Green is on a solid growth trajectory and the SKY Property team will ensure Stadium Park Plaza is a shining part of downtown Bowling Green for years to come. Additionally, I’m sure their new state-of-the-art housing investment is going to be quite impressive,” he said.