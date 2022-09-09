Wrap project moves ahead with new managers
A new chapter in downtown development was announced Friday as a group of local investors is slated to take control of Stadium Park Plaza. The new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces around the parking garage to complete Stadium Park Plaza's wrap around the structure. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

 Joe Imel / Daily News

A new chapter in downtown development was announced Friday as a group of local investors is slated to take control of Stadium Park Plaza and build a $22 million mixed-use structure around the unfinished parts of the downtown parking garage. In a related move, iconic Bowling Green restaurant Mariah's and 6-4-3 Sports Bar in Stadium Park Plaza will close.

