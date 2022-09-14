A new chapter in downtown development was announced Friday as a group of local investors is slated to take control of Stadium Park Plaza. The new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces around the parking garage to complete Stadium Park Plaza’s wrap around the structure.
After two special meetings Tuesday afternoon, the transfer of management of the Stadium Park Plaza development – and a $22 million project there – received final approval.
At Friday’s Warren Fiscal Court meeting, it was announced that a group of local investors will take over day-to-day operations of Stadium Park Plaza and build a mixed-use structure around the unfinished parts of the downtown parking garage.
While the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority will maintain control of Stadium Park Plaza, SKY Property through investors Mike Vitale, Mary Vitale and Steve Sutton will provide management services. SKY Property also plans a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces around the 855-car parking garage to complete Stadium Park Plaza’s wrap around the parking structure.
The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority and Bowling Green City Commission held special meetings Tuesday to sign off on the related legal documents.
Authority attorney Scott Bachert said related contracts were on track to be signed Wednesday, making the change official.
As for the impact of the move, Jeff Meisel, authority chairman and Bowling Green city manager, said “this is a big day for the authority and downtown Bowling Green.”
Bachert said SKY Property plans to do some renovations in the garage, some of which will be required “to accommodate the apartments.”
Initial plans for the wrap project from more than a decade ago included apartments or condominiums accessible from the 885-car parking garage. Through the previous two developers on the project, the units were never built, leaving a gravel lot commonly used as makeshift parking.
Officials said they were optimistic with the new managers.
The investment in the apartment project is a strong “incentive (that the) whole project is a success ... I think better days are ahead,” Bachert said.
It was recently announced that Pinnacle Bank and a local office of the state attorney general will soon be opening in Stadium Park Plaza.
Bachert said there were negotiations underway for other potential tenants, including possibly for the closed 6-4-3 Sports Bar and Mariah’s restaurant space.
Stuart Katzoff of previous Stadium Park Plaza manager Manhattan Capital has announced plans to keep open the Starbucks in the building.
Mariah’s and 6-4-3 Sports Bar never rebounded after being closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. While they had reopened, they had been closed in recent weeks because of a lack of staffing before manager David Pinchuk confirmed to the Daily News last week that the establishments would not reopen.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.