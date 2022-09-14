Wrap project moves ahead with new managers
A new chapter in downtown development was announced Friday as a group of local investors is slated to take control of Stadium Park Plaza. The new deal includes a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces around the parking garage to complete Stadium Park Plaza’s wrap around the structure.

 Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com

After two special meetings Tuesday afternoon, the transfer of management of the Stadium Park Plaza development – and a $22 million project there – received final approval.

