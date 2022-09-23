A dental office to be built next door to Franklin Bank & Trust will soon add to a growing medical presence along the Lovers Lane corridor in Bowling Green.
Wright Dental Studio, currently located on Eastwood Street, was approved Wednesday for an overlay development plan expected to lead to its relocation to a one-acre portion of the Franklin Bank property at 398 Lovers Lane.
Plans call for Wright Dental to build a 5,249-square-foot building on the property that is near the Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates building and the Graves Gilbert Clinic at Greenview Surgery Center.
The high-profile location that is also near The Hub residential and commercial development and the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex is a good fit, Wright Dental founder Spencer Wright said.
“The location we’re in is not as easily accessible,” Wright said Wednesday after getting the development plan approval in a 6-0 vote from the Warren County Urban Growth Design Review Board. “This is much more visible. We felt it was the right place for us to expand.”
Expansion plans have come quickly for Wright, who opened his practice two years ago in a building that had housed the dental offices of Karen and Norman Thomas.
“Bowling Green has been good for us,” said Wright, a Casey County native who completed his undergraduate studies at Western Kentucky University in 2014 before attending the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. “We do want to continue to grow.
“Our current building is a little dated, so it’s difficult to expand there. The Lovers Lane area is just beautiful.”
Working with Bowling Green’s Builders by Design, Wright came up with a development plan that meets the building materials and size requirements of the Lovers Lane area that is zoned Planned Unit Development.
It also meets Wright’s needs for more room. The building planned for the Lovers Lane site is nearly twice the size of the Eastwood Street building.
“This will allow us to bring in another doctor,” said Wright, who has a staff of six that includes hygienists and assistants.
Wright also expects that having a larger, more modern building with what he calls “a residential feel” will allow him to practice the type of “higher-end” dentistry he is doing now.
“We do more cosmetic dentistry, and I enjoy that,” he said. “I think people trust us with that. A more updated location will match the type of service we’re providing.”
With Wednesday’s approval behind him, Wright is now looking forward to getting started on the building that will be located at Lovers Lane and Natchez Trace Avenue.
“I hope by next fall to be in the building,” he said.
