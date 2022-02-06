A husband and wife are dead in the Plano community after an early Sunday morning shooting that is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as an apparent murder/suicide.

Sheriff’s deputies found Norman D. Johnson Sr., 60, and his wife Kimberly A. Johnson, 43, at a residence on Adalynn Circle early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 2:26 a.m. from an address on Adalynn Circle. The caller said he had just shot his wife.

When deputies arrived, they found the husband and wife both dead. The husband died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to the news release.

