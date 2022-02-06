...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 28.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CST Sunday was 30.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 15.2 feet
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&