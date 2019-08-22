A piece of World War II history made its way to Bowling Green on Thursday when a restored Spitfire plane landed at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
The stop was part of a team’s flight with the aircraft around the world, which they call “Silver Spitfire - The Longest Flight.”
"(It) is an attempt to do the first global circumnavigation in a Spitfire airplane,” said Project Manager Lachlan Monro. “It's a Mark 9 and it's a 1943 build. We've completely restored it over the last two years, and we wanted to showcase to the whole of the world one of the great British icons.”
During WW II, the Royal Air Force and other allied countries used the single-seat fighter aircraft as a short-range, high-performance interceptor, according to silverspitfire.com.
Fire spews out of the exhaust when the engine is started, hence the name “Spitfire.”
The group’s plane, Spitfire MJ271, was manufactured by Vickers Supermarine Ltd. in 1943 and flew in 51 combat missions.
It was purchased from a museum in Holland and transformed into “Silver” Spitfire by engineers from the Aircraft Restoration Company based in Duxford, England.
“We wanted to do something super special with it because it’s one of the last really, genuinely original spitfires,” said Monro.
The guns were removed from the plane and it was encased in polished aluminum with a black and white insignia of the aircraft and the name of the mission.
“And of course, the Spitfire means so much to so many people, not just in the U.K. (So) we thought well actually why don’t we, for the first time, reunite it with many countries that haven’t seen it since it played such an important part in the war,” said Monro.
On Aug. 5, the plane departed from the United Kingdom, the first of 28 countries on the route crossing all seven continents.
Since then, the plane has touched down in Faro Isle, Iceland, Greenland and Canada, before landing in the United States.
Next, the aircraft will fly to Russia, Japan and beyond. The flight plan includes 87 planned stops.
Chief Pilot Matt Jones and support pilot Steve Brooks take turns flying, and the rest of the group follow in a support aircraft.
The expedition is made possible by sponsorships from 11 companies and people can follow the estimated four-month journey through a live flight tracker on silverspitfire.com.
“Hoards of people come to see us pretty much wherever we go,” said Monro. “It’s such a symbol of freedom, and it was always an underdog as an aircraft so it was a defender, rather than an aggressor, and I think people really tend to relate to that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.