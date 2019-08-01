The WWE SmackDown Live event scheduled for Saturday at Western Kentucky University’s Diddle Arena has been canceled.
The cancellation was announced Wednesday in a news release from WWE, which cited a scheduling conflict. Those who purchased tickets for the Bowling Green event should go to the point of purchase for refunds, the release said.
Media reports indicate that WWE also canceled SmackDown Live events scheduled for coming days in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Danville, Ill.
In response to the local cancellation, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team advertised Thursday a deal for holders of tickets for the WWE event. The Hot Rods host the Lansing Lugnuts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, and anyone who shows a photo of their WWE ticket at the Hot Rods box office will receive a $5 general admission ticket good for a chairback seat in sections 101 or 102 at Bowling Green Ballpark, according to a post on the Hot Rods’ Facebook page.
