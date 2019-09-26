War will be declared Saturday at Warren County’s Phil Moore Park, all in the name of preserving the memory and legacy of those who fought in World War II.
“Operation Anvil,” a WWII reenactment of battles in southern France that allowed U.S. and allied armed forces to liberate that country from Nazi Germany in 1944, will be staged in the large field across Scottsville Road from the park’s gymnasium and baseball fields.
Tanks, jeeps and close to 100 reenactors dressed as American and German soldiers will take part in 45-minute battles scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A ceremony honoring veterans of all foreign wars is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
“Bowling Green has never seen anything like this,” said Ron Cummings, a local Realtor who heads the Honoring Our Heroes nonprofit that is staging the reenactment. “We’re going to have a lot of mechanical components, and it will be loud. They’re using blank ammunition, but it will still be loud.”
Cummings said reenactors from at least seven states have committed to participate in the event, which will include narration that explains the historical significance of the battles.
Reenactors will set up camp Friday evening. The camps will be open to visitors free of charge Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cummings said food trucks and other vendors will be available.
Cummings is also attempting to coordinate with the Liberty Foundation, which has two WWII aircraft on display this week at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, to have the P-51 Mustang fighter and the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber fly over the reenactment site Saturday.
“We’re excited about that,” Cummings said. “It’s just sheer luck that the planes are in town. The plan is for them to do flights over our battlefield, but it will depend on how many flights they sell.”
Cummings said the Honoring Our Heroes nonprofit has raised “several thousand dollars” to pay for transporting the heavy equipment to Bowling Green. He hopes the group can stage other reenactments in the future as a way of preserving our country’s military history.
“Our World War II veterans are dying out,” Cummings said. “They were part of significant world changes that happened as a result of the Allies’ victories. A part of what this group wants to do is make sure we understand and appreciate that history.”
