Retired local real estate auctioneer Leon Tarter shared stories from his years serving as a cavalry scout in the U.S. Army 79th Infantry during World War II at his 2021 birthday party at his Bowling Green home. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Leon Tarter, a World War II veteran and auctioneer, passed away Thursday at the age of 98.
Born the youngest of five children and raised in Edmonton County, Tarter was best known throughout the community for his decades of work as a real estate auctioneer.
"I would call him a Bowling Green icon. We always had a side bet that he’d outlive all of us," said Ron Cummings, Sixth District magistrate and local real estate agent. "He lived a good, strong, full life."
Tarter was drafted as an 18-year-old, becoming a cavalry scout in the U.S. 79th Infantry Division. He landed on Normandy's Utah Beach on D-Day +3, three days after the Allies first landed on June 6, 1944, to begin the invasion of Northern France.
His division took part in heavy combat while liberating Europe. Tarter served from 1943 to 1948.
"He was humble, he didn't want a lot of attention put on him," Cummings said.
Following the war, Tarter focused his talents on the auctioneering business.
“For a long time I couldn’t sleep, so I just worked," Tarter told the Daily News in 2021.
He worked automobile auctions, livestock auctions and real estate auctions. His work even earned him statewide auctioneering championships.
Cummings said Tarter was a tough businessman – "not in the negative way."
"He was a tenacious businessman. He definitely worked the business well," Cummings said. "He's done very well for himself ... He was a good dude."
The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky honored him with the “Leon Tarter Award" in 2021, recognizing his years of military service.
“I didn’t know they were going to do all that,” Tarter told the Daily News at the time. “They’re a nice bunch of people.”
Cummings said Tarter was somebody that, if you mentioned his name, "everyone in the county knew who he was.
"That's a pretty big statement. There's only a handful of people you can give that tag."