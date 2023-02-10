News_tarter100121-5.jpg
Retired local real estate auctioneer Leon Tarter shared stories from his years serving as a cavalry scout in the U.S. Army 79th Infantry during World War II at his 2021 birthday party at his Bowling Green home. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Bowling Green's Leon Tarter, a World War II veteran and auctioneer, passed away Thursday at the age of 98.

