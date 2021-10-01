Normally a quiet place, befitting a retiree’s residence, Leon Tarter’s home on Bowling Green’s South Park Drive was a beehive of activity Wednesday.
And Tarter – the reason for all the food, flowers, flags and festivity – took it all in stride.
“They’re kinda paying me respect for my life,” Tarter said as he piloted his rollator walker around his home, showing a guest his antique gramophone and sewing machine as well as a prized walnut canopy bed.
It’s fitting that the 97-year-old Tarter is surrounded by such rare antiquities.
The man is a rarity himself, and on Wednesday he received a rare honor.
Best known locally for his decades of work as a real estate auctioneer, Tarter is a World War II veteran who was part of a company of 160 soldiers who landed at Utah Beach three days after the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of northern France by U.S. and Allied forces.
“As far as I know, I’m the only one of that group left,” said Tarter, who as a member of the U.S. Army’s 79th Infantry Division saw heavy combat as Allied forces fought to liberate France and other European countries from Nazi Germany.
For the role he played in the eventual Allied victory, Tarter was honored Wednesday by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky with a one-of-a-kind award.
Just days after his 97th birthday, Tarter received a plaque bearing his image superimposed over an American flag above the words “Leon Tarter Award.”
“When I found out it was his birthday, I knew I had to get this award together,” said Paula Hendrick, the social and events chairperson for the club. “We wanted to honor a veteran.”
It was the first such award presented by the Republican Women’s Club, which was established only last year, but Hendrick said it won’t be the last.
The script accompanying the award presentation reads: “We hold precious the freedom we now enjoy because of the sacrifice and bravery of Leon and the ‘Greatest Generation.’
“This award, in Leon’s name, will be a representation of this standard for future heroes in generations to come.”
In addition to the award presentation, the 15 or so club members who showed up with food and patriotic decorations were able to hear a bit about Tarter’s life.
The youngest of five children – “My parents saved the best for last,” he quipped – Tarter grew up in Edmonson County and as a young adult went into the dry cleaning business before gravitating to auctioneering.
He kept a brutal schedule in the early days of his career, working automobile auctions in Louisville and Nashville, livestock auctions in various southcentral Kentucky towns and real estate auctions on weekends.
In a roundabout way, his war experiences may have contributed to Tarter’s work ethic.
“I did a lot of things in war that I wasn’t ready for,” Tarter said. “I wasn’t born and raised to kill nobody.
“For a long time I couldn’t sleep, so I just worked.”
With all the work came success and proficiency. Tarter’s rhythmic auction chant, probably heard by thousands of local people over the years, earned him a couple of statewide auctioneering championships and helped him collect his own real estate portfolio.
“We were doing 60 to 70 sales per year,” Tarter said. “You learn a little bit every year about what’s hot and what’s not. It (auctioneering) gives you a chance to buy some stuff if you want to.”
Much of the acreage that Tarter bought and sold over the years has led to some rewarding commercial and residential developments.
But he wasn’t thinking about such rewards Wednesday as members of the club made their presentation and honored a man who is nearing a century of life.
“I didn’t know they were going to do all that,” Tarter said. “They’re a nice bunch of people.”
Hendrick said her club, which has grown to more than 100 members, will present future Leon Tarter awards, though not necessarily to war veterans.
“It won’t be an annual award, and it won’t necessarily be for military service,” she said. “It could be someone who has served in other ways and done something brave for God and country.”
