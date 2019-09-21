As a recreational runner since high school, it wasn't until his late 60s when Paul Carlin – known in some running circles as “the running professor” – truly hit his stride.
Participating in the 40th annual running of Med Center Health’s 10K Classic on Saturday, the 73-year-old said he didn’t “get more serious” about running until retiring as an economics professor from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
“It fills my life very well,” Carlin told the Daily News, adding that now he’s running in races across the country. “I feel like I go all over the country and I know people.”
Carlin completed the roughly 6-mile race at a pace of seven minutes and 42 seconds per mile, finishing 93rd out of 737 participants in the 10K, according to results posted online at themedicalcenter10kclassic.com.
For Carlin, it was his fourth time competing in the 10K Classic, and although the event fell a little earlier in the year than he would have preferred, Carlin savored the experience.
“It’s a great race. I enjoy it a lot,” he said.
As the 10K racers wound their way around Western Kentucky University, The Medical Center and throughout downtown Bowling Green, onlookers stopped on the sidewalks to cheer and call out words of encouragement. The event also included wheelchair users with their own 10K race.
Through this year’s cash drawing, event participants were eligible to win one of five $1,000 awards and two $500 early bird awards for early registration. New this year, participants received commemorative medals with a design featuring Bowling Green’s iconic water tower.
Like the 10K, participants in the 5K run or walk event started at Diddle Arena this year, but they stopped short at 12th Avenue to loop around campus and finish on WKU’s Avenue of Champions and at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Kids were also able to run the final kilometer of the 10K Classic through this year’s Children’s Classic. The event encourages children to keep a logbook and complete 5 1/2 miles during their first few weeks of training. On race day, the kids were able to compete in two heats: one for fourth through sixth graders and the other for kindergarten through third grade students.
Jason Board watched with pride as his 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter lined up at the starting line, calling the 10K Classic a “good atmosphere for the family.”
“You’re competing, but everybody’s rooting each other on,” he said.
For Board, it was also his first time participating in the 10K Classic. He spent the summer training along with his family and trying to teach his children the lesson that “you’re not great when you first start,” something new, he said.
For him, the race was a vehicle for teaching his children stick-to-itiveness and other character-building values.
“You’re teaching them those values and life training techniques but they don’t even realize it,” he said.
Doris Thomas, vice president of development at Med Center Health, estimated that more than 1,500 people turned out. She often hears from returning participants that the 10K Classic catalyzed a habit of running or walking in their lives.
“Several people have told me that today, and that’s what it’s all about really,” Thomas said. “One of the reasons that we like to be involved with this race is to help people to get active and hopefully stay active,” she said.
When it comes to building a regular running habit, Carlin recommends starting where you are. Getting started is as easy as walking regularly and building up from there, he said.
“The big thing is to move,” he said. “If you can do more, then do more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.