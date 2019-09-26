Alvin Yoder's appearance in Logan District Court was a short one Thursday, but the impact of the charges brought against his Yoder's Specialty Meats business by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will continue to drag on.
At the request of Logan County Attorney Joe Ross, Logan District Court Judge Kenneth Williams agreed to postpone the preliminary hearing until Nov. 1 to give both parties in the dispute time to digest the many documents being presented as part of the discovery process.
Thirteen misdemeanor charges have been filed against Yoder’s, alleging that the business located in South Union near the Warren County line violated record-keeping regulations and statutes regarding the sale of deer meat processed at the Yoder’s facility.
Yoder's, popular with local deer hunters who take their meat there to be processed, has been forced to curtail sales of such "specialty" items as summer sausage and bratwurst made from venison since the complaint was filed July 31 by Fish and Wildlife Officer Sgt. Scott McIntosh.
The sale of those specialty items is at the heart of the charges brought by Fish and Wildlife. The complaint alleges violations of Kentucky Revised Statute 150.180, which prohibits selling, bartering or trading any protected wildlife or part thereof.
According to the complaint, during December and January “multiple individuals had purchased deer meat from the facility even though they had not harvested or taken a deer to that facility. Other individuals took deer to the facility to be processed and received more product than what they had brought in.”
On its Facebook page, Yoder's announced after the complaint was filed that it would not be making the specialty items until the case is resolved.
"In the past we have tried very hard to work with Fish and Wildlife to process specialty items to meet the needs of our customers while staying legal," the Facebook post said. "The way we process our specialty items in big batches creates a ‘gray area’ concerning the laws. We are trying to work through these areas at this time."
Bowling Green attorney Travis Lock, who is representing Yoder in the case, said: "He is accepting deer for processing, but he's not making any of his specialty products."
Although the delay in the case is a disruption for his client, Lock said it was necessary to postpone the preliminary hearing.
"The commonwealth produced its discovery two weeks ago, and it's a substantial amount of documents," Lock said. "I'm just now starting to dive into it."
Lock said Yoder's past relationship with Fish and Wildlife officials complicates the case. He said Yoder has had a “longstanding agreement” with Fish and Wildlife allowing the company to sell at a price equalling the processing cost the extra product left over after making the summer sausage and other products.
He said the discovery documents produced by Fish and Wildlife bear out that Yoder's was only recouping its processing cost when selling the products.
"We're still trying to ascertain specifically what the Department of Fish and Wildlife says he did that violates the law," Lock said. "If so, how do we correct it?"
With gun deer hunting season coming up in November, Yoder is anxious to get the case resolved in time for his busiest season.
"It will affect my business," Yoder admitted Thursday. "I'm willing and even eager to work with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to get to a resolution that will permit me to continue providing excellent service to my customers with confidence that I'm doing so in compliance with all laws and regulations."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.