Savannah York has joined JPS Wealth Advisors of Hilliard Lyons in Bowling Green as a client service associate.
The Leitchfield native has lived in Warren County for the past 12 years and has spent that time in the banking industry focused on customer service.
She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in marketing in 2007. She will focus on administrative duties and providing care to the firm's clients.
