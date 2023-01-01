Smitten Kitchen Keepers: new classics for your forever files, by Deb Perelman. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2022. 302 pages, $35.00 (hardcover).
Author and photographer Deb Perelman is a self-taught home cook and the creator of the blog smittenkitchen.com. Her previous books are The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, which won the IACP Julia Child Award, and Smitten Kitchen Every Day.
In her third book, she includes 100 recipes, including a few favorites from her site. In her introduction, Perelman says she thinks that this one “is the book I was always meant to write. She explains that she has tested and retested these 100 recipes, which she has whittled down from over 500 ideas, and nominates each one of these “keepers” for the reader/cook’s forever files.
The book is divided into six major groupings: breakfast anytime, salad, soups and stews, vegetables, meat and one perfect plate of shrimp, sweets and sips and snacks. The recipes are illustrated with close-up color shots of the finished product that will attract many readers to have to replicate a particularly yummy dish. Among the highlights of the first section is peach crumb muffins, about which Perelman says: “This is my bakery-est muffin, but one that tastes phenomenal, and it wants to go to potlucks and picnics and showers and brunches with you. It unapologetically wants to be the thing that disappears first.”
A few of the others in this section that stand out are slumped parmesan frittata, zucchini cornbread and tomato butter, honeydew salad with avocado and almonds, challah cheesecake buns and a strikingly yummy-looking blueberry pancake cobbler. In the salad section, some unusual combinations include snow peas with pecorino and walnuts, sesame asparagus and carrot chop, endive salad with apple matchsticks, deli pickle potato salad and farro salad with roasted tomatoes.
In the section on soups and stews, the author explains that up until a few years ago she had made onion soup following Julia Child’s recipe, but that now she has “tweaked it a bit to make my favorite soup even more perfect for me: more onions for heartiness, and nixing the small amount of flour, which didn’t seem necessary for the soup body, especially with the higher proportion of onions. Some other recipes in this section include slow-simmered lentils with kale and goat cheese, cozy chicken and dumplings and creamy tomato chickpea masala.
Perelman divides the vegetables section into small, medium, and large, depending on the dish’s role in the overall menu. She explains that her tomato and corn cobbler dish she loves to serve for friends and family because no one knows what it is at first, but as they tepidly sample it soon the whole pan is gone. Other yummy vegetables include leek and brie galette, carrot tart tatin, toasted ricotta gnocchi with pistachio pesto, pecorino polenta with garlicky kale, cauliflower cheese baked potato, creamy coconut rice with chili-lime vegetables and zucchini and pesto lasagna. Perelman says that the coconut rice dish was inspired by her interest in risotto. She adds that she had long thought that risotto had to be cooked on a stove with seemingly endless stirring mandatory, but that when she learned that creamy rice-based dishes could be made in the oven she tried, unsuccessfully, to get a refund on all of the stirring time she had squandered in the past.
The meat and one perfect plate of shrimp section includes a variety of entrees such as the weeknight lemon chicken wings, steak and corn tacos, skillet chicken parmesan and raclette tartelette. The perfect plate of shrimp recipe is based on a Spanish tapas dish called gambas al ajillo and Perelman says she cooks them on the grill in the summer and in a pan on the stove in the winter and uses butter instead of olive oil “for peak decadence.”
The last two sections in Smitten Kitchen Keepers focus on cookies, bars and cakes and sips and snacks. The author’s chocolate peanut butter cup cookies feature dark and intense chocolate and peanut butter that is a little salty. She adds that these cookies are shoo-ins for a cookie baking contest, but first they will have to make it out of your kitchen and hers simply never have. Other recipes here include oatmeal date shortbread, big crumb pie bars, raspberry crostata, apple butterscotch crisp and chocolate dulce puddle cakes. Among the sips and snacks we find an apple cider old fashioned, honey thyme baked feta and toasted sesame almonds.
Throughout Smitten Kitchen Keepers Perelman provides the recipe for each dish, includes a colorful image to whet the appetite, and comments on her experience with each product. She adds an index for quick reference. This book should make a valuable addition to any cook’s culinary library.
— Reviewed by Richard Weigel, WKU History Department.