During his 37 years in banking with BB&T and its predecessor, Bowling Green Bank & Trust, Rick Wilson could count on one constant: Doris Glass would be there, answering the phone or helping customers in person.
She was there before Wilson started his banking career and was still there when he retired last year from his job as BB&T market president.
But, on Sept. 30, Glass’ remarkable run came to an end. She walked out the front door of the BB&T main branch at 1820 Scottsville Road, marking the close of the workday and the conclusion of a career that started when Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House.
Whether you use a mechanical adding machine or pull up the calculator on your smartphone, Glass’ tenure adds up to 62 years on the job, a staggering number in this age of job-hopping.
“My bet is you’ll never see this again,” Wilson said of Glass’ work longevity. “She has a tremendous work ethic and dedication to duty.”
That dedication led Glass to stick with her banking job through numerous changes, both in how her job was structured and in what name was on the bank’s front door.
A 1957 Bowling Green High School graduate, Glass studied bookkeeping at the Business University in downtown Bowling Green and worked briefly at the City-County Hospital before landing a job as a bookkeeper at Bowling Green Bank & Trust.
Hit-making artists like Frankie Avalon and Bobby Darin were belting out tunes on the radio and a young James Arness starred in the must-watch TV series “Gunsmoke” when Glass started a career that today can only be described as historic.
“For an employee to work at one company for 62 years is pretty remarkable,” said Clay Pendleton, who succeeded Wilson as BB&T president. “She essentially had two careers. Doris was a bright spot for many years at the bank.”
Just how much of a bright spot may have been revealed when her co-workers gave Glass a big send-off on her last day.
She wore a pink T-shirt with “Retired” emblazoned on the front and the names of the four banks – Bowling Green Bank & Trust, Area Bank, BB&T and BB&T now Truist – she worked for printed on the back.
Her desk in the bank’s reception area lined with the eight glass lighthouses she had received over the years for significant work anniversaries, Glass was the center of attention as she closed a career that has seen her chosen profession evolve from paper general ledgers to banking by smartphone.
“I told my friends at church that I work with the best bunch of people in Bowling Green or anywhere,” Glass said. “They were so good to me.”
So good, in fact, that her co-workers insisted that the 82-year-old Glass stay home for 37 days last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staying away from the bank and its employees who were more like family than co-workers wasn’t easy for Glass, who routinely walked to work during her early days. A different walk, this one out of the bank’s front door Sept. 30, was a little tougher than those long-ago strolls.
“The last day I worked was not good,” she said. “I was kinda misty-eyed several times. I hated to leave.”
Ironically, just days before leaving Glass received her new name badge identifying her as an employee of Charlotte, N.C.-based Truist Financial Corp., which BB&T is joining as a result of its merger with SunTrust Banks.
That merger was the impetus for Glass deciding to retire, she said.
“I really wasn’t ready to leave,” she said. “But the bank gave a retirement separation package as part of the merger. I couldn’t afford not to take it.”
Never married, Glass has a few cousins and other relatives in the area plus her church family and her needleworking hobby to keep her occupied. “I’m a homebody,” she said. “I’ll mostly just stay at home.”
Pendleton said the BB&T lobby is already a bit lonelier without Glass there to answer the phone and greet people.
“We won’t have a receptionist anymore,” he lamented. “Everybody who comes in says there’s a void now.”
