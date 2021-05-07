Bowling Green Area Young Life’s third annual Orange Crush Classic fundraiser Saturday will offer a challenging competition.
The classic, which will be at Wagoner Mill Road Sporting Clays in Scottsville, is a skeet shoot where individuals in teams of six will shoot clay pigeons in a contest.
All proceeds will go toward the local organization.
Young Life is a nondenominational outreach program for young adults from multiple high schools. Leaders consist primarily of Western Kentucky University students and recent graduates who serve as role models for the younger members.
The classic is one of two major annual fundraisers for Bowling Green’s Young Life chapter. Area Executive Director Nick Dorsey said the shoot usually brings in about $8,000.
“It’s definitely an important fundraiser for us,” Dorsey said. “It’s pretty special, and it helps to raise community awareness about Young Life. It’s been a great success for us in previous years.”
Registration is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the event set for 9 a.m. Dorsey said there are 10 teams of six individuals set to participate, but there are still open spots for more teams.
It costs $55 per person to compete. Included is a BBQ lunch, a raffle ticket for a shotgun giveaway and an event shirt.
Young Life parent committee member Gwen Reynolds said the facility is set up with separate shooting stations for each team. No one under age 12 can participate.
“Everyone must bring their own ammunition as it will not be supplied,” Reynolds said. “We will have two winners from the competition with one coming from the adult division and the other from junior division.”
– Interested parties can register for the event at https://ky60.younglifetickets.com/young-life-orange-crush-classic.
– More information about Bowling Green Area Young Life can be found at www.bgylbanquet.com or on the group’s Facebook page.
