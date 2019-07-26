E-cigarette use is ballooning among Kentucky’s teens, but Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, sees hope for curbing the trend in a bill unveiled by lawmakers this week that would impose on the devices a tax similar to that for conventional cigarettes.
“We know that the vaping industry is targeting kids younger and younger,” Brooks said, adding that KYA thinks the measure could put vaping products out of reach of young students. “To me, it’s a brake on the purchasing. We hope it slows it down.”
On Tuesday, state Reps. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, and Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, announced in Frankfort a bill that would add an excise tax on the sale of e-cigarettes sold in Kentucky of 27.5 percent of the wholesale price, according to the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow. That amount mimics the current tax on cigarettes of $1.10 per pack, the coalition said.
Currently, e-cigarettes are the only smoking product not subject to a state excise tax in Kentucky, the coalition said.
Brooks sees that approach as a solid strategy for deterring e-cigarette use among young people, although he stressed that it likely won’t be a panacea for the issue. He also stressed the need for educational programs, such as possibly working with schools to offer cessation programs to students.
“If we’re going to tackle this epidemic, we need a variety of tools,” he said.
According to the Kentucky Incentives for Prevention survey, the rate of e-cigarette use has swelled by more than 100 percent among Kentucky high school students, and by nearly 100 percent among middle school students in the last two years.
More than one in four Kentucky 12th grade students was using e-cigarettes in 2018, along with one in seven eighth grade students.
That’s despite the risks nicotine and other chemicals can pose for children, whose brains are still developing. According to the coalition, research shows e-cigarettes can deliver as much nicotine as traditional cigarettes. Another recent study found that nicotine levels can vary widely among products and that labels are often inaccurate, the coalition said.
However, many young people don’t even realize they’re inhaling nicotine, a highly addictive substance. The 2018 KIP survey notes that “across all grades, levels of perceived risk for vaping are the lowest of all substances addressed on the KIP survey.”
The lawmakers defended their bill as a way to raise money for Kentucky’s cash-strapped pension plans and reduce the use of vaping products among teens and pregnant mothers.
The bill would cover vapor products and other tobacco products, including snuff and chewing tobacco, raising the excise tax on those to match the cigarette tax rate, the coalition said. The new rates would go into effect July 31, 2020, with estimated annual state revenue totaling $35 million.
“Adding an excise tax onto the price of e-cigarettes in Kentucky will serve the dual purpose of reducing vaping among teens and pregnant mothers, while also raising badly needed revenue for the state,” Miller said in a news release from the coalition. “Kentucky desperately needs new revenue to pay our retirement obligations, and the 2020 session will be the third in a row in which I have sponsored a bill intended to help accomplish that goal.”
Moser said in the release: “With the popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping products on the rise among high school and middle school students, it is imperative that we look for ways to curb this and any future addictions to nicotine and other drugs. Taxes on cigarettes were raised by $0.50 per pack in 2018, while e-cigarettes went unnoticed. Our goal with this legislation is to help prevent the damaging health effects of smoking or the use of tobacco and nicotine in any form.”
