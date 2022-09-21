Youth auditions for 'NUTCRACKER!' Oct. 3 By the Daily News Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local youth are invited to audition for children's roles in a unique rendition of Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday classic, "The Nutcracker."Auditions for "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet" will be held Oct. 3 at Dance Arts, 1060 Pedigo Way.Local ballet students ages 6-17 may audition for the roles of party children, mice, snowflakes and snow maidens through the Dance-with-Us community engagement program. The students will be coached by classically trained Ukranian soloists with rehearsals taking place over several weeks at Dance Arts. On performance day, the youth cast will be fitted for classical hand-sewn costumes and will participate in a dress rehearsal held on stage with the professional company."NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet" will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.Tickets are available at www.nutcracker.com.For audition information, visit www.nutcracker.com/dance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArrest made in WKU social media threatWCSO: Man targeted wife in murder-for-hire plotApartments coming to Three Springs RoadDriver crashes into BG apartment, faces several chargesWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingFormer eatery will now serve contractorsBG man accused of sex acts with minorJames 'Pete' TalleyJerry Windell BashamThe Horrible Harpes Images Videos State News More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co. Officials hold town halls on foster care system Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea National News AP News Summary at 10:32 a.m. EDT 2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike Ohio oil refinery fire kills 2 people; plant shut down Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death POLITICAL NEWS Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter White House: Biden announcing $2.9B to boost global food security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change What's in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead Wall Street CEOs return to Capitol Hill as election looms Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView