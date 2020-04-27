After two months of part-time work as a special assistant prosecutor, Bowling Green attorney Mark Yurchisin has been sworn-in as a full-time assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Yurchisin had previously been an assistant county attorney working in Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken's office and was detailed to the U.S. Attorney's Offfice on a part-time basis in February when U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced that Bowling Green's federal building would house office space for locally based federal prosecutors.
Coleman announced Monday that Yurchisin has been sworn in as an assistant U.S. attorney, joining fellow assistant U.S. attorney Madison Sewell as the first full-time federal prosecutors in the Bowling Green office.
The federal criminal jurisdiction known as the Western District of Kentucky covers 53 counties. Coleman heads the office in Louisville, and court proceedings are held there, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Paducah.
Coleman had sought a greater presence for his staff in Bowling Green as a way to foster stronger professional relationships between the U.S. Attorney's office and local law enforcement agencies.
"I promised this community that federal law enforcement would work hard to be better partners in furtherance of our duty to protect families who live outside of urban areas like Louisville," Coleman said in a news release. "To help fulfill that pledge, I could not be more pleased to again swear in Mark, this time as a full-time federal prosecutor. He brings a wealth of relationships to our new Bowling Green office with such top-flight law enforcement partners as the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, dedicated sheriffs and talented Commonwealth's attorneys across the region."
As an assistant U.S. attorney, Murchisin joins an office that prosecutes violent crimes, drug trafficking, sexual exploitation offenses and fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.