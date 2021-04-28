Tahir Zukic, a Bosnian refugee who has built his TAZ Trucking business in Bowling Green from a single truck into a 120-truck operation with more than 150 full- and part-time employees, has been named Small Business Person of the Year by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Zukic was recognized Tuesday with a Facebook Live broadcast done by the chamber at his business on Taz Court near Nashville Road.
The chamber has awarded the Small Business Person of the Year award annually since 1985. It goes to a business person who owns and operates a for-profit company with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
Business growth and involvement in the development and growth of the Bowling Green community are also criteria for selection.
Zukic, who established his business in 2004, meets those qualifications. He moved his trucking operation from 8,000-square-foot offices on Old Nashville Road to its current 55,000-square-foot headquarters building in 2018.
He made further upgrades in 2019 to a business that is now a $20 million-a-year operation that transports goods to all 48 states in the continental United States.
Zukic and his wife Amira Zukic have come a long way from the days when Tahir Zukic began his transportation career by driving for Nashville’s Western Express Trucking in 2001.
“I started from zero,” Tahir Zukic said in a 2017 interview. “I came from a different world. Even switching from kilometers to miles was a learning experience. I knew nothing about business, but every day I learned something.”
He took advantage of the opportunities in Bowling Green, and now he helps promote the city through his business.
TAZ Trucking participates in the “Bowling Green Best Place to Live campaign” by placing signs promoting Bowling Green on the rear doors of his trucks.
Zukic, 50, was selected as 2021 Small Business Person of the Year from a field of six nominees that also included Susan Hoechner, Barbara Stewart Interiors; Mike Hughes, Cambridge Market & Cafe; Sam Kirby, Vid Monster Productions; Sasa Mandrapa, Burger & Bowl; and Spence Sheldon, Donatos Pizza.
“Our selection committee is faced with an extremely tough decision each year when choosing from such strong nominees,” said chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “The highest quality of businessmen and women represent our small business community, and we are honored to recognize their leadership through this award."
Zukic wasn't the only local businessperson recognized by the chamber on Tuesday. Julie Milam, general manager of the WNKY television station in Bowling Green, received the Athena Award during another Facebook Live broadcast.
Milam was selected from among a field of seven nominees for the Athena Award that goes each year to a female business leader who exemplifies and upholds goals for professional women and serves as a role model for young women.
The other Athena Award nominees this year were Ashley Reynolds with Kids on the Block; Debi Wade Jordan with Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education; Denise Mitchell, formerly with Village Manor; Mary Vitale with SKY Property Management; Michele Humphrey with American Bank and Trust Co.; and Page Beard with US Bank.
