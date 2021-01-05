District Covid-19 Updates 01.05.21

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 19,703 cases, 16,684 of which have recovered. We have 221 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. See the breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence or case status being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.
Norton Call Center has been set up for the public that have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. We urge
Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.
For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or
https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at
https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.
