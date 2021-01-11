District Covid-19 Updates 01.11.21

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 21,323 cases, 17,816 of which have recovered. We have 227 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times. See the breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence or case status being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.
We have been authorized by the Kentucky Department of health to move forward into Phase 1b of vaccination, which includes first responders, any of at least 70 years or age, and K-12 school personnel. The Barren River District Health Department will be vaccinating individuals 70 years of age and older on Thursday at each of its eight local health departments. We hope to vaccinate more 70+ individuals next week pending availability of the vaccine. If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Simpson or Warren Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call your local health department phone number and press 1. If you are 70 years of age or older, reside in Hart or Metcalfe Counties, and would like to schedule an appointment with the Barren River District Health Department for this Thursday’s clinic, please call 270-781-8039, press 4, then press 1. This Thursday, we will be vaccinating over 70 individuals. We hope to vaccinate more 70+ individuals next week pending availability of the vaccine. Norton Call Center has been set up for the public that have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open 24 hours a day/7 days a week and can be reached at 1-800-722-5725. In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. We urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.
For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19. To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.
