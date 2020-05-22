Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Whitney Cassity-Caywood as a member of the Kentucky Board of Social Work.
Dr. Whitney Cassity-Caywood of Paducah is a social worker and professor at Murray State University. Dr. Cassity-Caywood shall replace Margaret Hazlette who has resigned. Dr. Cassity-Caywood shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 21, 2021.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Thomas Gerald Abell as a member of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation Board of Directors.
- Dr. Thomas Abell of Lexington is a surgeon at Abell Eyes. Dr. Abell shall replace Brett Gaspard who was not confirmed by the Senate. Dr. Abell shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Nov. 28, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Nolan Jackson as a member of the Kentucky Film Commission. He has also reappointed Nina Clooney.
- Nolan Jackson of Lexington is an attorney at Frost Brown Todd LLC. Mr. Jackson shall replace Nell Cox, whose term has expired. He shall serve a term expiring Sept. 30, 2022.
- Nina Clooney of Augusta has been reappointed. She shall serve a term expiring Sept. 30, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed George Benjamin Wright as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Board for Veterans Affairs. He has also reappointed Robbin C. Higgins as a member.
- George Wright of Louisville is a retired Army Officer. Mr. Wright shall serve a term representing veterans and ending May 21, 2023.
- Robbin Higgins of Cold Spring has been reappointed. Ms. Higgins shall serve a term expiring May 21, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Michael Fein, Helga Gilbert, Bobby Begley, Robin Bush and Lala Williams as members of the Statewide Independent Living Council.
- Michael Fein of Lexington has been reappointed. Mr. Fein shall serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
- Helga Gilbert of Louisville has been reappointed. Ms. Gilbert shall serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
- Bobby Begley of Hazard has been reappointed. Mr. Begley shall serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
- Robin Bush of Owensboro has been reappointed. Ms. Bush shall serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
- Lala Williams of Frankfort has been reappointed. Ms. Williams shall serve a term expiring May 20, 2023.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Benjamin Collier as a member of the State Labor Relations Board. Mr. Collier shall also serve as chair of the State Labor Relations Board.
- Benjamin Collier of Garrison has been reappointed as a member of the State Labor Relations Board. Mr. Collier has also been appointed as chair of the State Labor Relations Board. He shall serve a term expiring April 24, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed John C. Greenwell as a member of a pool to serve on the Transportation Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee.
- John Greenwell of Bardstown is an engineer for the Nelson County Fiscal Court. Mr. Greenwell shall replace David Mitcham whose term has expired. Mr. Greenwell shall serve a term expiring May 21, 2021.
