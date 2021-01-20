On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12% for the fifth day in a row.
“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 3,433
New deaths today: 49
Positivity rate: 11.29%
Total deaths: 3,243
Currently hospitalized: 1,678
Currently in ICU: 399
Currently on ventilator: 205
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 120 or more new cases.
Earlier today, the Governor also shared a message for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after their inauguration.
“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Kentuckians can listen to translated audio summaries (created in partnership with RadioLex) of the Governor’s Jan. 19 update on hospital funding, COVID-19 cases and vaccines, as well as five bills he vetoed here: English, French, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
