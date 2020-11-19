Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky set a new single-day record Thursday with 3,649 COVID-19 cases.
Today, Gov. Beshear also reported 112 red zone counties, the state’s highest positivity rate since May and 30 new deaths as he emphasized the need for new restrictions. Kentucky has experienced a 400% increase in positive cases over the past nine weeks.
“As our needs are increasing, more of our front line – our only line – health care workers are getting infected. More and more are in quarantine after a possible exposure, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “So as our need goes up, our capacity and ability to help people goes down. That’s why we’re taking these steps.”
Already, more than 250,000 Americans and more than 1,700 Kentuckians have died of COVID-19. The Governor said if we don’t take serious precautions now, our losses will be even greater before COVID-19 vaccines are readily available.
New requirements impact restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.
Thursday’s Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 3,649
New deaths today: 30
Positivity rate: 9.18%
Total deaths: 1,742
Currently hospitalized: 1,550
Currently in ICU: 358
Currently on ventilator: 199
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Boone, Warren, Hardin and Campbell. Each of these counties reported over 100 new cases.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 93-year-old man from Boone County; a 75-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 73-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 79-year-old man from Campbell County; a 94-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 67 and 77, from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Gallatin County; a 70-year-old woman from Graves County; an 80-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 53, 69 and 96, and two men, ages 70 and 95, from Jefferson County; five women, ages 75, 86, 90, 95 and 96, and three men, ages 64, 77 and 96, from Kenton County; a 73-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man from Lee County; a 69-year-old woman from McCracken County; two women, ages 92 and 96, from Monroe County; and an 89-year-old woman from Rockcastle County.
The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to donate blood to support local hospitals.
“The need for blood donors remains high as we continue to battle COVID-19 here in Kentucky and across the United States. For those looking to help, please visit RedCross.org/giveblood or KYBloodCenter.org today,” said Gov. Beshear. “Both of these organizations have implemented enhanced safety procedures for donors. It’s important we do what we can to help.”
Gov. Beshear announced United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the commonwealth’s larger employers, is stepping up to help Kentuckians whose livelihoods have been hurt by COVID-19. In particular, UPS is aiming to help restaurant and bar workers who have recently lost employment.
“Heading into the holiday season, UPS is planning to hire more than 1,000 people across Kentucky. These jobs include package handlers, warehouse workers and team members to help drivers delivering packages. These are good wages, and these jobs come at a crucial time for many Kentuckians. Thank you to UPS for making these opportunities available for our people during such a challenging year.”
Thanksgiving Guidance
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition to avoiding travel, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends:
English: Full Guidance; One-Pager; Single Slide
Spanish: Full Guidance; One-Pager; Single Slide
Recorded PSAs (in partnership with RadioLex): Bosnian; Chinese; English; French; Japanese; Korean; Persian; Russian; Spanish
Memorial
Alexa Rose Veit was a 15-year-old freshman at Ballard Memorial High School. Alexa was born Feb. 11, 2005, with Down syndrome. However, she never let that stop her from accomplishing whatever she set her mind to. Her strength and resiliency always helped her overcome any challenge.
“One of those challenges came in July of 2019, when Alexa was diagnosed with leukemia. This fall she was in remission on day 30 of a two-year treatment plan,” said Gov. Beshear. “But the week of Halloween this year, Alexa started feeling sick. She tested positive for COVID-19 and managed the first few days at home before being taken to the hospital. Those who knew Alexa asked we help raise awareness of how deadly this virus is and how important it is to follow the guidelines put in place.”
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.