On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s vaccine rollout and COVID-19 case numbers.
“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.
“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”
The Governor also announced that more state leaders received the vaccination against COVID-19 on Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.
Other state leaders who received the vaccine today included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who has been instrumental in helping Gov. Beshear reach more Kentuckians during the pandemic. To learn more and view photos, see the full release.
Finally, the Governor again wished Kentucky families a merry Christmas and reminded them of guidance to keep their families safe this holiday season.
See all of the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s winter holiday guidance here: English full guidance, one-pager and single slide and Spanish full guidance, one-pager and single slide.
Kentuckians can also listen to recorded PSAs about the holiday guidance (created in partnership with RadioLex) here: Bosnian, Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 2,953
New deaths today: 26
Positivity rate: 8.35%
Total deaths: 2,466
Currently hospitalized: 1,644
Currently in ICU: 413
Currently on ventilator: 222
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 415.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 95-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Adair County; an 82-year-old man from Allen County; a 90-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bath County; an 85-year-old man from Carter County; an 85-year-old man from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Clinton County; an 89-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 85 and 89, from Fayette County; a 69-year-old man from Greenup County; two men, ages 73 and 89, from Harlan County; an 85-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman and two men, ages 66 and 90, from Jefferson County; a 69-year-old man from Letcher County; two women, ages 69 and 79, from Lincoln County; an 83-year-old man from Madison County; a 90-year-old woman from Mason County; and two women ages, 62 and 63, and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Kentuckians can listen to recorded summaries of the Governor’s Dec. 22 press conference (created in partnership with RadioLex) here: Bosnian, Chinese, French, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.