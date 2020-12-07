Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December.
The Governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 (previously announced on Nov. 30); 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that while these numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, they are subject to change.
Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,972
New deaths today: 10
Positivity rate: 9.60%
Total deaths: 2,082
Currently hospitalized: 1,700
Currently in ICU: 410
Currently on ventilator: 210
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, McCracken, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 343.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.
Those reported lost to the virus today include an 89-year-old man from Allen County; a 71-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 89-year-old woman from Graves County; a 77-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 92-year-old woman from Jessamine County; two men, ages 86 and 87, from Johnson County; a 76-year-old man from Marshall County; and a 67-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Pike County.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, shared two examples of how COVID-19 has spread in schools and youth sports.
“This is about trying to share with people why we’re making these difficult decisions to keep people safe,” said Dr. Stack. “We had a school where one teacher was positive with COVID-19. This case caused nine total cases and one death. Four hundred people were exposed and needed to quarantine.
“The second situation I will share is related to a student-athlete. We had one volleyball player who was positive for COVID-19. This resulted in 14 more cases and a total of 40 contacts exposed – this was when school was not even in session.
“One of the lessons from these two cases: Stay home if you are sick, regardless of a test result. Stay home if you are sick.”
Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Today, the Governor reported that 3,753 applications have been filed for the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund, requesting $35 million in assistance. Already, $12 million has been approved and distributed; in total, the fund includes $40 million that can be disbursed to eligible bar and restaurant owners. For more information, visit teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.
Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial
Today, the Governor held a remembrance ceremony for more than 2,000 Kentuckians who we have lost to COVID-19, and hung a wreath on the front of the state Capitol in their honor. During today’s press briefing, he shared the story of one of those people, all of whom he called “special souls.”
“Today, we share the heartbreaking story of Rufus Mason, a 72-year-old custodian at Westport Middle School in Louisville, who passed away from COVID-19 on Nov. 30. Rufus received confirmation of being infected with COVID-19 after exposure at the school where he worked. He entered Baptist Hospital on Nov. 19 where he fought, but ultimately succumbed to the virus,” the Governor said.
“We spoke to his wife, Evelyn, whom he was married to for 52 years. Evelyn had also contracted the virus, but thankfully is doing much better and was able to share her husband’s story with us. She said Rufus was the most kind, gentle, caring soul and everyone who knew him loved him. He enjoyed staying busy and active, working for Ford Motor Company for 40 years before retiring in 2009 and joining the Westport Middle School team. Evelyn shared the family he had built at the school with faculty, staff and students are heartbroken by his loss.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn and her family as they mourn the loss of Rufus. Today we mask up in his honor, and remember the importance of spreading kindness and compassion like he did during his 72 years.”
More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.
Audio public service announcements about the new requirements (created in partnership with RadioLex) are published here in: Bosnian, Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Russian.
