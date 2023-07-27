While summer is the peak travel season it also coincides with an increase in vulnerable road users, such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Aimed at getting motorists to slow down, pay attention to posted speed limits and keep all who share our roads safe, state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) for “Not So Fast, Kentucky,” a speed awareness campaign, through the end of the month.
Statistics from KOHS indicate that 25% of motor vehicle accidents in the state involve speeding or aggressive driving. Driving above posted speed limits reduces the driver’s response time to unexpected situations like stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the roadway or other users of the road.
“We frequently hear from officers and troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Obeying the speed limit not only can save your life, it can also save you from costly fines and expenses.”
When dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers, KOHS offers the following tips:
• Always wear a seat belt. It is the best defense against injury and death.
• Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.
• Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.
• Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.
• If it is safe to do so, report an aggressive driver to law enforcement by providing the vehicle description, license number, location and direction of travel.
• If you are followed by an aggressive driver, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or any area where there are people. Use the horn to get the attention of others. Do not exit your vehicle or drive home.
We agree with Gov. Andy Beshear, who said, “Speeding is a choice that can have deadly consequences and is 100% preventable.”
Make the choice to look out for and share the road with others.