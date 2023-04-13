“Not Your Ex’s Hexes: Supernatural Singles #2,” by April Asher. New York: St. Martin’s Griffin, 2023. 352 pages, $16.99 (paperback).
What a fun, sexy romance! Quick review: I loved the characters, the sisterly bond, the magic system/world and the overall premise of the love story. I now want to go back and read the first one – and I cannot wait for the third one.
“Not Your Ex’s Hexes” is one of April Asher’s Supernatural Singles books. Here, things begin spicy, with a one-night stand between a witch and a half-demon. Our witchy main character, Rose, has set off on an adventure to learn who she is, after stepping down from becoming the next Prima (head witch on a supernatural council).
The issue is, she has no idea who she wants to be. In a crazy moment, she has a one night stand. Months later, she runs into him again – and winds up getting forced to do community service hours at his animal sanctuary. They attempt to ignore each other, fail and become friends with benefits. The only issue is, Damian begins to feel for her, but because of a hex, he risks losing his heart and his humanity if he falls in love.
Rose and Damian are fun together – one grumpy and broody, the other fun and preppy. Damian is a vet, and he cares for sick and injured animals that need rescuing. I absolutely adored the animal sanctuary, and all the animals in it. Rose is trying to find her own path – and takes some risks to do so. They have instant chemistry, which you feel even off the page, and it’s fun to watch them figure themselves and each other out.
Even with all this going on, Rose is still dealing with family issues and responsibilities. She has her two sisters (triplets), and they get into their own messes. I did really love the sisters’ relationships, how they fought for one another and how they teased and picked on one another. I love seeing family relationships in books, especially when they are well done (and not all drama). The sisters were all very different, and it was nice for them not to be portrayed as carbon copies.
Other side characters are memorable, including Terrance and Miguel. Terrance cracks me up because he follows the supernatural community through magazines and it’s interesting to think about that aspect of their world – that they are celebrities much like our movie stars (though apparently without any paparazzi). Others include Harper, their best friend, and the barkeep (a moody vampire). I may or may not be hoping those two get their own book one day.
Perhaps one of the best things about this romance novel is that I enjoyed branching out away from young adults, and not even just the “young adult” category. A lot of the times with fiction adult romances, the characters are still around 23 or 24. Rose is in her 30s, and that dimension adds a fundamental anxiety to her trying to figure out what her role in her life is now. It’s relatable, along with other issues she comes across in her personal life.
The plot moves well, and I never really felt annoyed or like the pace wasn’t quick enough. There is more than just the romance at play here, and that helped add dimension. There are plenty of spicy scenes as well, but not too many (meaning it still has a story to be told, not just a book full of spice).
As with any series like this – it’s easy to read without having read the first one – “Not the Witch You Wed” (though of course it’ll spoil that ending), but you know there are things you are missing out on that it is referring to. I never felt lost though, just more intrigued to go back and read the first one. It also sets up the next relationship for book #3 (and does a great job – I cannot wait for it!).
As to the world building, I really liked the magic and system in place here. I understood it well enough, without having to read the first. I am interested in some of the backstory. But how the author worked the supernatural council in, the different types of shifters and magic, succubi, demons, etc., was so much fun with the real world. It was also fun to see magic used in a more modern setting, and the way it can be applied. I enjoyed how magical issues also influenced “normals” – and that they worked to protect people across the world from side effects, etc., of those problems.
One thing I will note is that the father is mentioned often in this book, especially when talking about their mother/parents, but I can’t recall one single instance except maybe once in which he is actually present. There’s a dinner with the parents, there are numerous moments with the Mom, but the father just feels absent – even though he isn’t portrayed that way. Wait – yes, I do remember once specific scene in which he is there. But again, he didn’t feel as real as the other characters were.
Overall, 4 star read, and looking forward to the rest! I was provided a copy of this novel via Netgalley for my honest and fair review.
April Asher also writes under the name April Hunt. She’s loved romance books since she snuck one from her mom. Now she is married to her college sweetheart, has two kids, a cat and has found her happily ever after. She’s a nurse by day, writer by night. As April Asher, she writes romance stories with a paranormal twist. As April Hunt, things get more exciting with the thrills and romance.
Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.