Adam Dale Carpenter, 37, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his residence.
The Bowling Green native worked as an industrial maintenance technician for many years and attended Living Hope Baptist Church.
He was the beloved son of Andy and Andrea Dennis of Bowling Green and Gary Dale Carpenter of West Virginia, all of whom survive.
He also is survived by a son, Mason Carpenter, of Bowling Green; a sister, Lindsey Thierauf and her husband, Dallas, of Louisville; a brother, Logan Dennis of Bowling Green; a grandmother, Edna “Ganny” Laman of Bowling Green; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
There will be a Celebration of Life at J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, Lovers Lane chapel, on Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. until the celebration service at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10281.
J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.