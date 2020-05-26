Bowling Green - Adean Nash Martin age 94, former Bowling Green resident, passed away Saturday in Jackson, TN. The Edmonton, KY native was born to the late Albert and Edna Nash and the widow of Morton Russell Martin Sr. She is also preceded in death by Chester Decker, Mattie Edwards, Mamie Nash, Estelle Miles, Gladsy Jones and Jackie Nash. Mrs. Martin was a Housewife and Homemaker and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Linda Roney and Husband Mark of Lexington, TN. Son Russell Martin Jr. and wife Judith of Bowling Green. Sisters Alice Lamastus and Gladys Jones. Brothers, Fred Nash and Keith Nash. 4 grandchildren, Jeff Roney (Trish), Allan Roney (Roxana), Eric Martin (Chastity) and Michelle Fisher (Danny). 11 great grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Thursday, with the funeral service starting at 1:00 pm Thursday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
