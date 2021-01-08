Bowling Green - Agnes Earline Scott age 87 of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Auburn passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on March 6, 1933 to the late Edgar and Erma Lee (Perdue) Scarbrough. Agnes was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Portland, Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Roy Litterall, second husband Clifford Scott, two brothers Marion Scarbrough and Robert Scarbrough and two sisters Pearl Dorrance and Dorothy Johnson.
She is survived by her: Two sons Roy E. Litterall (Anita) of Adairville, and Jefferey Litterall (Renee') of St. Louis, Missouri, three daughters Lavonna E. Moulder of Brownsville, Linda Minton of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Vickie Fishburn (Dewayne) of Bowling Green, two step sons Rondall Scott and Rodney Scott both of Tennessee, a brother Paul Scarbrough of Bowling Green, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Agnes Scott will be conducted Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until funeral time at 2:00 P.M.