Franklin - Mrs. Agnes Kathleen Halcomb Neal, age 97 of Franklin, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Medical Center in Franklin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 1 pm with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of the Stevenson Community in Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late George Duncan Rowland and Lovella Horn Rowland. Mrs. Neal was a former employee of Moore's Drug Company where she was in charge of the Hallmark Department. She was a member of Stevenson Methodist and the WSCS Women's Society of Christian Service serving two terms as president. She also was an active member of the BPW Club and the PTA.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers - Virgil Gray Rowland and Hubert Rowland as well as a sister - Mildred Crafton. Also preceding her in death were her husbands - Hugh A. Halcomb and Garlon Neal.
Survivors include her daughter - Patsy Lane of Franklin; grandchildren - Anthony Lane (Tina) of Atlanta, Ga and Melanie Carpenter (Marc) of Birmingham, AL; 3 great grandchildren - Hannah Carpenter Townsend (Dalton), Samuel Carpenter and Morgan Lane as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 5 pm Monday and after 8 am Tuesday at Crafton Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to Stevenson United Methodist Church, c/o Guy Vantrease, POB 233, Franklin, KY 42135.