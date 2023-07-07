BOWLING GREEN — Alan K. Stonex was born October 10th, 1936, in Howell, Michigan, to Jean and Kenneth Stonex.
As the son of a senior safety engineer at General Motors, he enjoyed a happy childhood in Brighton, Michigan with his two sisters, Ann and Gay. Alan pursued his undergraduate degree at Michigan State University and received his MBA at the University of Michigan.
After graduating, he was called up for service in the U.S. Army and stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany. There, he met a short young lady named Marianne Berauer at a New Years Eve party. After winning the approval of the Berauer family, Marianne went to Michigan to meet the Stonex family. Alan eventually convinced her to stay, and they married in 1963. They welcomed their son, Mark Stonex, in 1967.
Alan continued his military service and achieved the rank of captain in the U.S. Army Reserves. Alan was a dedicated citizen of Brighton, Michigan, dividing his time between his career at General Motors and local government. He was elected to the Brighton City Council in 1967 and served until 1980. He served one term as the mayor of Brighton from 1971 to 1975. After Alan's transfer to the Corvette Assembly Plant in 1980 as the General Supervisor of Salary and Hourly Payroll, the family moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky. Alan worked for General Motors until his retirement in 1992 as the Salary Personnel Administrator.
After retirement, Alan remained an involved citizen of Bowling Green. He served on the Warren County Code Enforcement Board, the Hospice Board, United Way, Mayor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped, the Boys and Girls Club, and Crimestoppers. He volunteered for Disabled American Veterans, regularly transporting veterans to Nashville for medical care. He was also a member of Kentucky Tomorrow. He graduated from the Citizen's Police Academy of the Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Police, and the Warren County Sheriff. He was a member of the Reserve Officers Association and the Military Officers Association of Bowling Green. He served as Chairman of the Bowling Green Warren County Triad Council.
Alan served in an unofficial capacity as the Stonex family archivist. He enjoyed making photo albums where he carefully recorded the happenings of every family trip, birth, wedding, funeral, etc. Each member of the family has their own photo album of their lives meticulously organized by Alan.
Alan is preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Berauer Stonex, and his sister Gay Stonex Grogan. Alan is survived by his son Mark, his daughter-in-law Edie Railey Stonex, and his two granddaughters, Railey and Mary Stonex. His sister Ann and her husband John Henry of Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 12 noon with a visitation before at the church at 9:00 am until time of mass. The burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens with a reception following at the Embassy Suites. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Bowling Green.