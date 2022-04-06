Bowling Green - Albert Amos Hawkins, 93 of Bowling Green, passed away on March 27, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 14,1928 in Scrabble, Virginia to the late Joseph and Ertha Hawkins.
Amos grew up in Scrabble, Virginia, graduated from Sperryville High School, and attended Richmond College in Virginia graduating in 1952. From 1952-1956 he was in the United States Coast Guard in Groton, Connecticut. He then went on to become a teacher and basketball coach at Nokesville High School in Virginia. He left the school system after a few years to start his career in the National Park Service where he spent 40 years, first serving at Shenandoah National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. He served as a Park Superintendent at Prince William Forest Park, Cumberland Gap National Park, Mammoth Cave National Park and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. He also led the development and opening of the Steamtown National Historical Site.
Amos was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, son-in-law and friend to many. He loved being with family, traveling and spending time watching football and basketball where he could frequently be seen at Western Kentucky at many of the games.
Along with his parents, Amos was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Ethel Richards Hawkins, his brother Joseph Hawkins and his sister's Dorothy Carder and Frances Schober. Amos leaves behind his wife of 34 years Denise Guy Hawkins, his son Gary (Lisa), his daughter Pamela (Jean) and his daughter Karen (Franco), grandchildren Justin, Andrew, Joe, Jennifer and Francesca, great- grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews and many friends.
There will be a private service at a later date. Donations, in his memory, can be made to Western Kentucky University, c/o College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
