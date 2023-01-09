Bowling Green – Albert J. Petersen Jr. age 85, died December 29, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
He received his doctorate in Education at Louisiana State University. He retired as a professor emeritus of Geography at Western Kentucky University. He received a Library award for outstanding help and was Ogden College Teacher of the year, state geographer and member of the Historic Preservation Board. His many years of research in the cultural geography of Ky. is archived in the special collections at the Kentucky Library.
He is survived by his brother, David Petersen (Barbara) of Ney York and his children, Albert J Petersen III (Elizabeth) of Boulder, CO. and Lisa Cummings of Alvaton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Philip Cummings, Alison Miller (Matthew), Eric Petersen and great grandson William Miller.
