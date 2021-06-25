Smiths Grove - Albert Riley Rich, 83 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday June 25, 2021 at his residence. Albert was a son of the late Abb and Mattie Inez Rich and is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Rich, William Rich and Joe Rich also two brothers-in-law, Clifford Peay and Medford Skaggs. He was a route salesman for Sunbeam Bread Company, a member, deacon and sunday school teacher at Smiths Grove Baptist Church. Albert was a U. S. Army Veteran, a former member of the Smiths Grove Lions Club for 42 years; past district governor; past president of the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and served as the Smiths Grove Representative for 14 years on the Bowling Green Warren County Planning Commission. Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife of 63 years, Geneva Rich; two daughters, Debbie Joyner (Monroe) and Sandy Butler (Johnnie); one son, Mike Rich ( Pan) He was a loving Gran to six grandchildren, Josh James (Jamie), Lucas Joyner (Liza), Kasey McCrary (Chris), Brooke Miller (Steven), Linsey Logsdon (Chris) and Mattie Rich (Chandel); 14 great grandchildren, Mackenzie Miller, Jacob Miller, Abby Logsdon, Lucy Joyner, Connor James, Lily Joyner, Nolan McCrary, Jonathan Miller, Ryser Anne Joyner, Mallorie James, Jackson Riley Logsdon, Ryne McCrary, Julia Joyner and Cole McCrary Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request expressions of sympathy be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.
