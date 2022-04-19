Scottsville - Alcy Ann Morgan Gillenwater, age 88, died peacefully at home Sunday April 17, 2022.
Born in Allen County to the late Roy Maxey "Max" Morgan and Myrtle Oren Hatler Morgan, she was preceded in death by her husband James Edward "Pete" Gillenwater, daughter Mari Lynn Gillenwater, great grandson Wyatt Vick and brother Felix Morgan.
She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Gillenwater (Deborah) and John Gillenwater (Noemy), daughter Margaret Ann Vick (Mark), six grandchildren; Matthew Vick (Tiffanie), Michael Vick (Lindsey), Kyle Gillenwater (fiancée McKenize Shuttera), Katherine Collins (Cory), Kristine Gillenwater, Maranda Gillenwater (fiancé Zakk Johnson), and, six great grandchildren; Emma, Lily, Madison and Brayden Vick and Nova and Levon Johnson, four brothers, R J Morgan (Willa Dean), W A Morgan (Gail), Judson Morgan (Brownie), and Donald Morgan (Marsha) and Sister-in-Law Anna Morgan.
Visitation will be Friday April 22, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 12 Noon.
Funeral Services will be Saturday April 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International or Hosparus Health Barren River.
