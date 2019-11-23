Smiths Grove - Aleecia Ann Booth, 86 of Smiths Grove passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville, Kentucky. Ann was born March 15, 1933 to Charles T. Booth and Mary Sue Booth in Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by two sons, Michael Allen Westcott, (Maria) of Park City, Kentucky, and Barry Ross Westcott (Diane) of Salyersville, Kentucky. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brooke Peterson (Eric) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Matthew Westcott (Bianca) of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Jill Morris (Jon) of Riverview, Florida, two great grandchildren, Caleb Westcott and Ethan Westcott of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a loyal best friend Pat Courtney.
Ann earned her BS Degree in Nursing from the University of Alabama and earned her Master's Degree with Honors as a Cardiovascular Clinical Specialist at the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1968. She taught in the Nursing Department of Western Kentucky University, and served as Director of the Coronary Care at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Ann retired from nursing in 1995. She became an ordained minister in 1989, serving McKendree Chapel United Methodist Church for 3 years. She did volunteer chaplain work at The Medical Center and witnessed wherever she could. She held Bible Study at her home for 23 years. Ann loved her family, her friends and her flowers. Most of all she loved Jesus!
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Bowling Green Warren County Animal Adoption Center, 1925 Old Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.