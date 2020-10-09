Bowling Green - Alene Crowe Burks, age 94 of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born March 31, 1926 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Clint and Nova Lou Crowe.
She had a larger than life personality, loving people, loving life and always ready to laugh and make others laugh. Alene especially loved children serving as a public school teacher for over 52 years, the last 32 as a librarian at Potter Gray Elementary. She began her teaching career in the one room schools in Monroe County, Kentucky at age 17. She would teach during the school term and go to Western in the summers.
It was there she, who was an excellent skater, met her husband Gene Burks, who was not a very good skater, at the skating rink at Beech Bend Park. They were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death. She also worked at Castner Knott home store for many years where she sold World Book encyclopedias, and along side her family owned and operated the Mall Soap & Suds laundromat. Alene loved to travel, be with family and go boating. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and the Briarwood Homemakers. She didn't care for cooking or cleaning, but did love to decorate for every occasion, especially Christmas.
She is survived by her children Janet Lou Burks of Bowling Green and son Dr. Tommy Burks (Jane) of Franklin, TN; sister Christene Crowe of Louisville, KY; brother Bob Crowe (Mitzi) of Elizabethtown, KY; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; as well as thousands of students she influenced along the way. Alene was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Geraldene Atwell (Jack) and Molene Emmert (Harry); and brother Paul Crowe (Ethel).
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Wednesday, October 14 from 11:00 am until time of the funeral service. Donations may be made to the Gene & Alene Burks Scholarship Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation for a Western Kentucky University student majoring in Education.