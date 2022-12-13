Bowling Green – Alexander Perez, age 52, passed away Sunday December 11, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Ky.
The New York City, NY. Native was the son of the late Francisco Perez and Rosa Piedad Perez who survives.
Alexander was a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in Psychology, he worked alongside his father for many years as a dental tech assistant. He loved fishing, animals and exercising. Alexander was a loving and kind soul, a devout son who loved and cared for his family.
In addition to his mother, Rosa Perez, he is survived by a sister, Elizabeth P. Sternberg (Tom) and a nephew, Jackson X. Sternberg. He also leaves behind multiple aunts and uncles in Florida and Colombia, South America. Cremation was chosen.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Alex Perez memory to: Room in the Inn 416 E 11th Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101 J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
