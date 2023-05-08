Alfred Leon Young, 75, known to most as “Al” departed this earth and went to his Heavenly rest at his home on May 6, 2023. He was born to the late Ralph A. Young and the late Edna (Moore) Young. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda (May) Young; two sisters, Barbara Young and Debbie Young.
Al was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church in Smiths Grove, KY.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Al was employed as a toolmaker by Holley Carburetor and retired from the General Motors Corvette Plant and was a member of the UAW. He enjoyed working on his farm and riding motorcycles.
Al is survived by three sons, Jim Young, Brent (Lisa) Young and Brian (Shondus) Young, all of Bowling Green, KY; seven grandchildren, Dylan Young, Brittany (Barry) Wyrick, Chad (Lindsey) Young, Seth Young, Sara Young, Gage Hood and Heather Burton; six great grandchildren, Ian and Isla Wyrick, Wren, Willa and Sage Young, and Damien Hood; one niece, Ayla Hargis; one great niece Payten Taylor.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made as donations to Faith Assembly of God, P.O. Box 331, Smiths Grove, KY 42171 c/o Bro. Wade Hughes.
