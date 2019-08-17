Birmingham – Alice A. Eames, 97, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on August 13, 2019.
She was born January 28, 1922 in Bowling Green, KY the daughter of Stella and Robert E. Aspley. Alice graduated from Bowling Green High School and from the Bowling Green Business University which later became Western Kentucky University. She worked as a Deputy Clerk in the Warren County Clerk of Court office. She met the love of her life Horace Franklin Eames Jr. (Frank) in 1942 while he was serving in the Army and stationed at Camp Campbell Kentucky. They married on October 23, 1943 and moved to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Frank preceded her in death in 1986.
She was a member of Honor Chapter #1 Eastern Stars in Sturgeon Bay and also a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Alice and Frank owned Eames Cafe on Third Avenue in Sturgeon Bay for over 30 years and employed many local teenagers during the summer seasons. In 1972 they moved to Birmingham, AL where Alice became a Manager of Pizitz Bake Shop until they moved to Bowling Green, KY. Alice continued her career and worked for the Bowling Green Tourist Commission which had a location in the Corvette Museum. Tourists would stop and ask for information and directions to restaurants and hotels in the area. Alice loved explaining to people that her job was "telling people where to go." She was also a volunteer at The Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green for over 20 years. She was an avid bridge player and was in five bridge clubs at the age of 90. Alice was also a sports fan, especially the Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats and was a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder. Due to health problems she moved back to Birmingham and lived with her daughter, Lora Lee Green in 2012.
She is survived by three daughters, Victoria (Burt) Presnell of Sacramento, CA; Gail (John Tork) Eames of Winter Park, CO; Lora Lee Green of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren, Sasha (Dan) Hartloff of Costa Mesa, CA; Ashley Presnell of Sacramento, CA; Brad (Laura) Kruger of Milwaukee, WI; Kirsti (Chris) Hunt of Grand Island, NY; Ben Kruger of Madison, WI; Scott (Gaije) Gordon of Birmingham, AL. Also eleven great grandchildren; nieces Judy (Kirby) Ramsey of Bowling Green, KY; Janice (Bill) Turpen of Somerset, KY; Susan (Jim) McMillin of Ashland, OH; Charla (Richard) Thomas of Cincinnati, OH. Nephews Bob (Donna) Aspley of Bowling Green, KY; Robert Wayne Cassady of Bowling Green, Ky; Billy (Gina) Aspley of Waukesha, WI.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Horace Franklin Eames Jr.; her parents; brothers Elbridge, Charles, and William Aspley; sister Mary Estelle Cassady; brother-in-law Charles Cassady of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-laws Mary Aspley and Ann Aspley and niece Lillian Aspley.
Thank you to Oasis Hospice, specifically Anna and Ashley. Also thank you to Shirley, Gina, and Veronica with Dear Seniors and a special thanks to Yvonne Hampton, friend and sitter.
A private service will be held in Bowling Green, KY at a later date.