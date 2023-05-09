BOWLING GREEN – Native Kentuckian Alice Cordelia Pearce Ahmed passed away peacefully April 27, 2023.
Born September 15, 1934 in Oldham County, Alice lived her formative years on the family farm at Alvaton, KY. She attended Alvaton grade school and graduated from Alvaton High School, before attending Bowling Business College and later Western Kentucky University, Murray State University, Tennessee Technical University, and New York University where she earned multiple advanced degrees in Business Education.
Alice followed the Stagner family profession as an educator, teaching at secondary and higher education levels in Kentucky, Tennessee, New Jersey, and New York. She and her husband Dr. S. Basheer Ahmed owned international consulting companies in Princeton, New Jersey, Washington DC, and Bowling Green, KY.
An avid traveler, Alice truly enjoyed seeing and experiencing those things that she had learned about in books. This made travel much richer and more meaningful for those traveling with her. She made countless trips to India to meet and spend time with her in-laws and particularly loved exploring the United Kingdom and Ireland. She also loved to cook, and she was good at it as friends and family from near and far continue to attest.
Alice, a generous and kind woman, was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and served in numerous civic, social and professional groups.
Our memories of Alice will be fondly cherished by her husband of 54 years, Dr. S. Basheer Ahmed, daughter Ivy Ahmed Donnelly (Tom), step grandson Renny, and brother, Dr. T Pearce, (Marti), and many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clay Pearce of Alvaton, infant daughter Fatima, and sisters Ida Clay Morlang and Priscilla Pearce.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 12 with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place next to her infant daughter at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Salvation Army of Bowling Green or support Basheer as he transitions to life without Alice through our Go Fund Me (https://gofund.me/a6831754).
