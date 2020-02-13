Bowling Green - Alice Lucille Jaggers, 64, passed away on February 12, 2020.
She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Francis and Rachel Glenadine Wilson on April 29, 1955. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lucille and Raymond Pruett, and John and Alice Wilson; sisters, Joyce Ellen Morgan, Mary Frances Coursey, Cathey Duvall; and grandchild, Courtney Puckett. Survivors include; children, Tammy Puckett-Goss (Donald), Thomas Robert Puckett, Jr., and Teresa Rae Childress (Wayne), all of Bowling Green; sister, Barbara Ann Pierce of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren; Casey Sandefur, Savanna Puckett, Jaron Puckett, Caleb Puckett, Trista Goss, Samantha Puckett, and step-grandaughter, Kyla Childress; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., on Sunday from 1:00-5:00 p.m., and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour of 11:00 a.m., all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made out to the Mount Pleasant Church of Christ Building Fund.
